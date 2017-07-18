Gorkhaland supporters gherao DM’s office

DM Joyshree Dasgupta comes out of office . Partha Paul DM Joyshree Dasgupta comes out of office . Partha Paul

Thousands of Gorkhaland supporters on Monday gheraoed the office of Darjeeling District Magistrate Joyshree Dasgupta in the town, demanding that it be shut down, on Day 33 of the ongoing agitation for a separate state. While the rally was conducted peacefully, anger against the DM’s office — which was heavily guarded on Monday — as well as the state government was visible. The DM office has issued a number of orders, such as the indefinite ban on Internet services, which has made the office particularly unpopular in Darjeeling and its neighbouring districts.

