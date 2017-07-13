Gorkhaland: Protesters agitate outside hydel power plant, officials shut it down

GJM supporters take out a mass rally to demand for separate state ‘Gorkhaland’ during a protest in Mirik near Darjeeling on Monday. (PTI Photo) GJM supporters take out a mass rally to demand for separate state ‘Gorkhaland’ during a protest in Mirik near Darjeeling on Monday. (PTI Photo)

The Nation Hydel Power Corporation has shut down its hydel power plant at Ramdi in Darjeeling hills after a mob of over 600 people began agitation outside the plant site, a NHPC official said on Thursday. “We had shut down operation of Teesta Low Dam III plan of 132 MW as a precaution after a mob over than 600 people gheraoed the site and began agitation,” the NHPC official told PTI.

The official said the regional head of NHPC is slated to meet the West Bengal Power secretary here today to discuss the issue. “We had already written to state power secretary, chief secretary, district magistrate to beef up security at the NHPC installations in Darjeeling district,” the official said.

NHPC will resume power generation at Ramdi plant once it gets assurance of security of the unit, officials said. NHPC has another unit Teesta Low dam IV of 160MW in Darjeeling hills.

Pro-Gorkhaland supporters had yesterday set ablaze a panchayat office and damaged a few government vehicles in Darjeeling hills on the 28th day of the indefinite shutdown.

The agitation spearhead Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) took out a rally at Chowkbazar in Darjeeling town yesterday with the body of Ashok Tamang, who died on Tuesday night in a hospital where he was admitted after being allegedly injured in Saturday’s clashes between the police and GJM supporters.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App