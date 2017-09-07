Gorkhaland protest: CID issues warrant against Bimal Gurung, 7 other GJM leaders

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung

The CID on Wednesday issued a warrant against Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung and seven other party leaders, in connection with the Bhanu Bhawan case, in which party supporters clashed with police on June 9. “Warrant has been issued against Bimal Gurung and seven others,” ADG (CID) Rajesh Kumar confirmed to The Indian Express. The Bhanu Bhawan case was registered at Sadar police station in the Darjeeling hills.

Aside from Gurung and Asha, the warrant was issued against Prakash Gurung, Roshan Giri, Amrit Yonzon, Ashok Chettri, D K Pradhan and Tilak Roka, CID officials said. Following the issuance of the warrant, CID officials have increased their vigilance at entry and exit points in the region.

Interestingly, Bengal police officers were earlier prevented by Sikkim police from taking away six GJM leaders — wanted in a number of other cases — who were held following a raid on a GJM central committee meeting held at Namchi in Sikkim on September 1. Gurung escaped and went into hiding, following which the CID issued a lookout notice against him.

“Now we have a warrant, and hence they can be arrested. So far they are untraceable,” said an official. The GJM leaders named in the warrant were booked under sections 147-149 (rioting with arms and unlawful assembly), 153-153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 323-326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 332-353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 436 (mischief by fire and explosive substance), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and a few other sections of IPC. Sections of West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order Act (WBMPO) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP) were also imposed.

The GJM recently saw a breach in its ranks after then party chief co-ordinator Binay Tamang, who participated in talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the stalemate in the Hills, declared a 12 day break from the indefinite strike. He was subsequently expelled by Gurung, and the strike continued, entering its 84th day on Wednesday.

