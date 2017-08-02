Gorkhaland movement to be shited to Delhi

The GMCC said that the strike will be ended only if paramilitary forces deployed in Darjeeling are withdrawn and the Centre initiates a dialogue for the state’s formation. (PTI/File) The GMCC said that the strike will be ended only if paramilitary forces deployed in Darjeeling are withdrawn and the Centre initiates a dialogue for the state’s formation. (PTI/File)

The strike in Darjeeling for Gorkhaland will continue while the movement for the separate state will be shifted to Delhi, the Gorkhaland Movement Co-ordination Committee (GMCC) announced on Tuesday. GMCC, an amalgam of political and apolitical parties, decided this at its first meeting in Delhi on the 47th day of the strike.

The GMCC leaders will sit on a one-day hunger strike on August 4 at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. “After August 15, the GMCC will shift the andalon (movement) to Delhi and hold different programmes here,” said GMCC chairman Kalyan Dewan. “This is a strike called by the people and in respecting their commitment, the GMCC has decided to continue with the strike.” GMCC member Munish Tamang underlined that no political party had imposed the strike. “GMCC is simply supporting people’s aspiration,” he said while reacting to Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung’s statement that they will decide the course since his party had called for the strike.

The GMCC said that the strike will be ended only if paramilitary forces deployed in Darjeeling are withdrawn and the Centre initiates a dialogue for the state’s formation. It ruled out dialogue with the West Bengal government and appealed to the Centre to call them for dialogue keeping in mind youths on hunger strike in places like Kalimpong. “On several occasions… we have raised the aspiration of the people with the Mamata Banerjee government but she has turned a deaf ear. Now it is the responsibility of the central government to initiate a dialogue,” said Dewan.

There will be no Independence Day celebration in the hills. National flag will be hoisted and a human chain will instead be formed to highlight “human rights violation and denial of freedom”. The GMCC is forming an advisory board of intellectuals for a blueprint to raise awareness about the movement across the country. School and college students have been asked to write postcards to the home Minister and prime minister highlighting their difficulties.

In Darjeeling, many believe the GMCC’s meet was another symbolic event with no strong strategy and resolve. “When normal people can sit on hunger strike… why is our political leadership only sitting on one day strike? Will one day hunger strike create pressure on the government? They have been there for a long time now and they have not been able to have a dialogue with any of the central ministers,” said Binita Chettri, a school teacher in Kalimpong.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App