Gorkhaland agitation: Violence near Siliguri, GJM gives Centre Aug 8 ultimatum

GJM youth wing members at Sukna near Siliguri on Saturday. (PTI) GJM youth wing members at Sukna near Siliguri on Saturday. (PTI)

SEVERAL protesters and policemen were injured as Gorkhaland supporters clashed with the police in Sukna, around 15 km from Siliguri town on the road to Darjeeling, on Saturday. This is the first major violent incident involving the Gorkhaland supporters since July 7-8. It came on a day the Gorkhaland Janmukti Morcha (GJM) issued an ultimatum to the Centre, asking the Narendra Modi government to resolve the issue by August 8. While policemen claimed that the protesters, demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland, attacked them, threw stones and vandalised police vehicles, the latter claimed that the police fired bullets, leaving at least five people injured, one of them critical.

Reports said Gorkhaland supporters from neighbouring areas of Mahanandi, Tindharey and Garidhura gathered at Sukna by 11 am to take part in a rally. As the police stopped them at Rangtang Bridge, the entry point to Sukna, a scuffle broke out. Sources claimed that the protesters attacked police, and that they used water cannons and teargas to disperse the crowd. The crowd retreated after an hour-long standoff but gathered once more at Ram Singh Thakuri Chowk, the official said.

GJM leaders alleged that the police opened fire at the chowk, although police officials said only rubber bullets were fired. A protester identified as Ajay Chettri, a resident of Garidhura, was allegedly shot on the head, according to GJM spokesperson and party’s additional general secretary Binoy Tamang. Claiming that the police shot real bullets, Tamang said, “He (Chhetri) was hit on the head…we don’t believe he will survive. The four others are being treated in hospital.”

He said the area remains tense and clashes were on even late in the afternoon. Earlier, even as the clashes broke out in the morning, GJM chief Bimal Gurung convened an emergency meeting at the party’s headquarters at Patleybas, on the outskirts of Darjeeling. GJM’s Tamang said: “This is the 46th day of the indefinite strike. People are dying and suffering, but there has been no word from the Central government on the issue of Gorkhaland. Even our MP, S S Ahluwalia (of BJP), has remained completely silent. So we have issued an ultimatum to the Centre — they need to resolve the situation by 6 pm on August 8.”

If the government fails to find a solution, Tamang said, the GJM and other supporters of Gorkhaland will chart future action. “There will be a complete shutdown in the Hills from August 9,” he said. “We have already informed people to stock up food, rations and other essential commodities – there will be no relaxation from August 9; there will be a complete prohibition on vehicular movement.”

The GJM’s day-long meeting ended at 5 pm. Unlike in the past, when all Gorkha parties in the Hills took collective decisions since the strike began last month, Saturday’s decision on the ultimatum comes from the GJM alone. The protests initially began in opposition to the Bengal government’s decision to make Bengali a compulsory language in schools. The protesters subsequently revived the old demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland.

