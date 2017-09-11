Gorkhaland agitation: Two GJM leaders ask Mamata to call them for second round of talks

West Bengal is ruled by Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress which is siding with the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) opposition party, the Congress. West Bengal is ruled by Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress which is siding with the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) opposition party, the Congress.

Two Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) MLAs called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday and requested her to invite them to the second round of discussions on the Darjeeling unrest at Uttar Kanya in Siliguri on September 12, sources said. Speaking to The Indian Express, GJM MLA Sarita Rai said, “I did not go to Mamata’s residence today as I am out of Kolkata.

Our MLAs Amar Singh Rai and Rohit Sharma might have gone there. However, I have sent a letter to her.”Despite repeated attempts, Amar Singh Rai and Rohit Sharma could not be reached for comment. Sources, however, said that the GJM MLAs submitted a letter to Mamata and urged her to invite them for Tuesday’s meeting.

