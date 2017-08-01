Gorkhaland agitation: Strike to continue, says GPCC president

Mirik: GJM supporters take out a mass rally to demand for separate state ‘Gorkhaland’ during a protest in Mirik near Darjeeling on Monday. (Source: PTI) Mirik: GJM supporters take out a mass rally to demand for separate state ‘Gorkhaland’ during a protest in Mirik near Darjeeling on Monday. (Source: PTI)

The agitation and the indefinite strike to press for separate Gorkhaland will continue in deference to the wishes of the people of the region, the Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC) said on Tuesday. GMCC, the apex body of the political parties which is spearheading the stir in Darjeeling hills, made clear its stand after holding a meeting here as the indefinite bandh entered its 48th day on Tuesday

The meeting discussed the way forward for the separate statehood movement. “We will continue with the agitation for separate state. We honour the sentiments of the people who wish to continue the strike,” GMCC president Kalyan Dewan told reporters.

Dewan, who is also the vice president of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), said that they will reach out to parliamentarians for support.

GJM supremo Bimal Gurung had last night declared that his party wants this indefinite shutdown to continue in the hills. On Tuesday, speaking to reporters, Dewan reiterated that their agitation would continue.

“On August 15, we will hoist the national flag but not observe any celebrations. We will instead form a human chain to highlight the excesses being meted out to people who are demanding Gorkhaland,” he said.

A one-day hunger strike would also be held at Jantar Mantar on August 4 by the GMCC. A joint resolution was passed by the GMCC after the over five-hour-long meeting.

Dewan said a delegation would meet various Parliamentarians, prominent political leaders and other personalities to press forth the Gorkhaland demand.

Supplies of food and essentials were drying up due to the strike. Internet services were also snapped in the hills since June 18.

The GJM on Sunday gave a ten-day deadline to the Centre to intervene in the Gorkhaland statehood stir or else it would intensify the movement in days to come.

Except medicine shops, all business establishments, schools and colleges remained closed in the hills. Police and security forces patrolled the streets in the hills and kept a vigil on the entry and exit routes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App