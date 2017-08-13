Gorkhaland agitation: Rajnath Singh to meet GJM chief Bimal Gurung today

Latest News
“I am hopeful the hill parties leading the movement will attend this meeting and help find a possible road map for Gorkhaland statehood. I thank the honorable Home Minister for the kind invite and hope the central government will do justice for the Gorkha’s at the earliest,” Bimal Gurung said

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 13, 2017 9:26 am
Home Minister Rajnath Singh invited Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung for talks to discuss the Gorkhaland issue. This was the second time the Union Minister has reached out to Gurung in the recent past

In a press statement, Gurung said, “Today the GJM received an intimation from the Union Home Minister requesting us to join for talks on Sunday at 4.30 pm in New Delhi. Because the movement has today transitioned into a people’s movement – with all the hill political parties as well as non-political bodies together- I have submitted this invitation for their consideration.”

“I am hopeful the hill parties leading the movement will attend this meeting and help find a possible road map for Gorkhaland statehood. I thank the honorable Home Minister for the kind invite and hope the central government will do justice for the Gorkha’s at the earliest,” he added.

The release was circulated after the Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC) held a meeting in Kalimpong on Saturday. However, it is confirmed that members of the GMCC will be attending the talks.

