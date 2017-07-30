Gorkhaland agitation: Many injured as GJM protest turns violent in Alipurduar

The protest turned violent at Jaigaon in Alipurduar districts when police stopped a rally by protesters, injuring many (ANI) The protest turned violent at Jaigaon in Alipurduar districts when police stopped a rally by protesters, injuring many (ANI)

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters on Sunday took our rallies at several parts of Darjeeling and other districts of North Bengal carrying black flag in protest against the recent crackdown on pro-Gorkhaland supporters. The protest turned violent at Jaigaon in Alipurduar district when police stopped a rally by protesters, injuring many, ANI reported. The protesters demanded centre’s intervention for the cause of Gorkhaland.

Earlier on Saturday, the pro-Gorkhaland supporters clashed with the police in Sukna area of Darjeeling, where one of the morcha supporters suffered a bullet injury, claimed GJM. The ADH Law, however, denied the charges and called them “completely baseless”.

The police and security forces patrolled the streets of the hills and kept a tight vigil at all entry and exit routes. Normal life remained crippled on the 46th day of the ongoing indefinite strike to press for a separate Gorkhaland state. Barring medicine shops, business establishments, restaurants, hotels, schools and colleges remained closed.

#WATCH West Bengal: Violent clash b/w GJM supporters & Police in Alipurduar’s Jaigaon. Many protesters &police personnel injured #Gorkhaland pic.twitter.com/lYNPcLJb2W — ANI (@ANI_news) July 30, 2017

The GJM and other hills parties today have plans to organize ‘Global Gorkhaland Unity March’ in Darjeeling, other parts of the country and abroad to express solidarity with the movement for a separate state. “This is a global march that we have planned not only in various states of India but also abroad where our Gorkha brothers are either settled or working,” a GJM leader said.

– PTI inputs

