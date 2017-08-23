Gorkhaland agitation: Mamata Banerjee calls talks on August 29

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she has called parties in Darjeeling Hills for a meeting on August 29 at state Secretariat Nabanna (Express Photo by Partha Paul) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she has called parties in Darjeeling Hills for a meeting on August 29 at state Secretariat Nabanna (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

WITH THE Gorkhaland agitation entering its third month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she has called parties in Darjeeling Hills for a meeting on August 29 at state Secretariat Nabanna. This comes a day after Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) urged the Centre and the state government to initiate talks at the earliest to restore peace. Another party in the Hills, Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), too, had written to Mamata on Monday night, requesting her to start a dialogue.

Mamata said: “GNLF central committee president Mann Ghising wrote to me last night, requesting us to open a dialogue to bring back normalcy and restore peace in Darjeeling Hills. It is a constructive and positive signal. In response to this request, we have decided to hold a meeting with them.”

Asked to comment whether GJM, which has been spearheading the movement for a separate Gorkhaland, will be asked to attend the meeting, Mamata said all “like-minded parties like GNLF” were welcome to hold talks with the state government. In his letter, Ghising had spoken about “the present crisis in the Hill areas of Darjeeling” and requested Mamata to start a dialogue immediately.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App