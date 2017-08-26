Gorkhaland agitation: Hill parties ask CM Mamatan Banerjee to call GMCC for talks, not individual parties

Mamata Banerjee at an event in Kolkata on Friday. Express Mamata Banerjee at an event in Kolkata on Friday. Express

THE GORKHALAND Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC), a body of Hill parties, on Friday said its members would attend the August 29 meeting called by Chief Mamata Banerjee to discuss the Darjeeling stalemate, once she extends an invitation to the committee as a whole and not to individual parties.

“The state government needs to send an official invite to GMCC, and not to individual parties like GJM, GNLF, JAP, ABGL like it has done so far. Only GMCC members will attend the meeting with the West Bengal government and not individual party members. We are doing this to send a message of unity to the West Bengal government,” said a senior GJM leader after the GMCC met on Friday.

This comes a day after Mamata said GJM’s Binay Tamang had written to the state government, requesting that talks be initiated. While the GJM had claimed that its chief Bimal Gurung had also written to Mamata, the CM had denied the development. The GJM, meanwhile, had released the letter, allegedly written by Gurung, to mediapersons. The letter contained a list of demands and stated that while GJM was willing to hold talks with the government, the creation of a separate Gorkhaland will remain the main issue.

“Mamata Banerjee had tried to divide the Gorkhas… first, with her immediate response to GNLF’s letter (requesting talks), and then by saying that Binay Tamang had sent a separate letter from Bimal Gurung’s. We will not tolerate her attempt to divide the people,” said a GJM insider.

The GMCC will again meet on August 27 to take a final decision on whether to attend Mamata’s meeting — to be held at state secretariat Nabanna in Kolkata — but only after the government sends the committee a formal invitation.

“By then, the government should send an official invite to the GMCC to attend the meeting,” said a GJM leader.

In a statement, GMCC on Friday made it clear that it was willing to engage with the state government since Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had made a request.

“Union home minister requested for talks, so the agenda for the talks will only be the Gorkhaland issue,” the statement read. GJM leaders added that from now on, no party “will hold a programme individually” and all political programmes will be undertaken after the approval of GMCC.

One of the key decisions taken at the meeting was that not GMCC, but only GJM has the power to call off the indefinite strike in Darjeeling Hills, which entered its 70th day on Friday. The GMCC will support whatever decision GJM takes on the issue of the strike.

Also, three Gorkha parties — Jan Andolan Party (JAP), Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh and Gorkha Bharati Vichar Manch — did not attend the meeting. They, however, will attend the GMCC meeting on August 27, said sources.

When contacted, GNLF spokesperson Neeraj Zimba said: “Since there is a coordination committee, the invitation for dialogue should be sent to the committee. There should be complete participation and transparency at the meeting with the state government so, no suspicion can arise against any party or the state government, which can be accused of implementing a divide and rule policy. The aim is after all restoration of peace in Darjeeling.”

On only GJM having the power to call off the indefinite strike in the Hills, Zimba said that since the strike was initiated by GJM chief Bimal Gurung, calling it off was also his prerogative.

“Bimal Gurung had initiated the indefinite strike. He has been very categorical in saying that this is his strike, and it was his people, who had lost their lives in the agitation. The rest of us came on board later, so, it really is his prerogative. We will support him in his decision,” he added.

