Gorkhaland agitation: Ex-servicemen stage protest demanding separate state

Stepping up the agitation seeking a separate state of Gorkhaland, ex-servicemen on Saturday staged a protest in various parts of Darjeeling. Meanwhile, Kalimpong witnessed fresh violence as the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters torched a police station, however no casualties reported, as per local media.

Earlier on Friday, the Union Government had criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led government for the ongoing crisis in the hills and said it would consider the state’s “demands” for tripartite talks only after law and order returns to the region.

“The government is concerned about the situation in Darjeeling — the situation is becoming grim. There has to be peace there. If the quiet hills have been set on fire, then the reason is the Chief Minister’s attitude and her handling of the issue,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said in Lok Sabha.

Kumar said that talks involving the Centre, the state and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) can be held only after peace has been restored in the region. “Our request is to see that law and order and peace are in place there,” he said. “After (that), we can sit together and discuss whatever the demands are.”

Accusing the Chief Minister of mishandling the situation, CPI(M) MP Md. Salim told in Lok Sabha that the state government cannot declare a war on the people. Salim claimed that the government had threatened to stop supply of essential foods to the hill if it continues. The agitation is spreading to other parts of the state, Salim said.

The month-long protest started in early June on state government’s decision to make Bengali as a compulsory language in school curriculum. Till now, several people have died in clashes with the morcha enforcing an indefinite shutdown in the hills.

