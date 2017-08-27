Gorkhaland agitation: ‘Bomb blasts work of outsiders, Centre must step up border vigil’

Gautam Deb Gautam Deb

Attributing the recent bomb blasts in the Hills to “outsiders”, state Minister Gautam Deb said the Centre needs to take more initiative to ensure “strict vigil on international borders adjacent to Darjeeling”.

“The district is surrounded by international and inter-state borders. The state administration is keeping vigil across the region, but vigilance and security on international borders are the responsibilities of Sashastra Seema Bal and Border Security Force. We would like to request the Centre to step up vigil on the borders, considering the present state of affairs in the hills,” said Deb.

The most recent blast was reported on Friday, when a bomb went off in Peshok on a bridge over the Teesta. Incidentally, the blasts in the Darjeeling hills have taken place in largely deserted areas, and no casualties have been reported so far. “The blasts in Darjeeling seem to be the work of outsiders. Primary investigations have revealed the materials used in these blasts are not local. Darjeeling is a sensitive area, and the vigil needs to be much more here,” he told The Indian Express.

Deb had earlier alluded to possible links between Morcha leader Sanjay Thulung and northeast-based militant outfits. “There are possible links between what is happening in Darjeeling and north east states,” Deb alleged.

“A vehicle loaded with dangerous consignments was seized earlier, and during investigation, links to a political party were found. It is clear that certain elements in the hills are trying to disturb the peace, and want to foil the talks. But any such attempt will be prevented by the police and administration,” he said. The police had arrested Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Palden Bhutia from Kalimpong on Friday on charges of arson. Bhutia is accused of torching the police checkpost at Pedong.

