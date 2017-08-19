Gorakhpur hospital deaths: It’s a govt-made tragedy, CM Yogi Adityanath shouldn’t try to cover up, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Gorakhpur hospital deaths was a government-made tragedy and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should not try to cover up the incident. Addressing a brief press conference in Gorakhpur today, Rahul Gandhi said, “Now the government should take action, and not cover up the issue. It has happened due to negligence, and CM should not try to cover up and take action against officials concerned.” He further said that shortage of oxygen in the hospital led to the deaths of children.
He slammed PM Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘New India’ by 2022 saying: “PM Modi talks of new India. We don’t want this new India. We want that India where hospitals are running properly, and the poor can admit their kids in a hospital and return with a smile.” The Congress vice-president also thanked the press for highlighting the Gorakhpur hospital deaths and said it’s a national tragedy. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi met the families of children who died in the BRD hospital tragedy. Gandhi was accompanied by Congress Rajya Sabha leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. Also Read: Rahul Gandhi meets families of children who died in Gorakhpur tragedy
The Congress vice-president’s visit comes over 10 days after more than 70 children lost their lives due to alleged disruption of oxygen supply in the encephalitis ward of the state-run hospital in Gorakhpur. The BJP-led state government, however, has dismissed that claim and has suspended the principal and the doctor in charge of the ward. A probe has also been ordered.
“In spite of being five-time MP from Gorakhpur, he (UP CM) did nothing for the hospital,” Azad told reporters, his reference aimed at Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of the state.
Adityanath, who is also in Gorakhpur, lashed out at Gandhi earlier saying he will not allow Gorakhpur to become a ‘picnic spot’ ahead of the Congress leader’s visit. He also criticised the previous governments led by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati for the condition of the state. The chief minister said a ‘shehzada’ (aimed at Akhilesh) sitting in Lucknow and a ‘yuvraj’ (aimed at Gandhi) sitting in Delhi cannot understand the importance of cleanliness.
In a statement to the media, Yogi Adityanath said: “Delhi mein baitha koi yuvraj swachhta abhiyan ka mahatv nahi jaanega. Gorakhpur unke liye picnic spot bane uski ijazat nahi deni chahiye. (A Prince sitting in Delhi will never understand the meaning of cleanliness, Gorakhpur becomes a picnic spot for them, we will not permit that).”
