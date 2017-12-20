Gorakhpur: Two trainee policemen held for ‘kidnapping’ boy

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

TWO TRAINEE police sub-inspectors posted in Gorakhpur have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a Class XII student and demanding a ransom of Rs 2.8 lakh from his family in Bihar. A man from Gorakhpur, who was the victim’s neighbour in Bihar, has also been arrested. The accused, who were arrested on Monday, have been identified as trainee sub-inspectors Abhijeet Kumar and Raghunandan Tripathi — posted at Urwa police station in Gorakhpur — and Afzal Khan from the same area. They were produced before the court on Monday, which sent them to jail.

The victim, Ahsan Alam — a native of Gopalganj district in Bihar — stayed on rent in the district’s Rajendra Nagar area for his studies. On Monday, Ahsan was rescued by police after Afzal brought him to Gorakhpur on the pretext of meeting a friend. Ahsan’s uncle Maqsood Alam said: “On Saturday, Afzal asked Ahsan to accompany him to meet a friend who lives on Santuhi Road in Gopalganj, around 20 km from Rajendra Nagar. Early Sunday, both left on Afzal’s motorcycle. After reaching Santuhi Road, Afzal told Ahsan that his friend has left for Kushinagar in UP and he wanted to meet him there.”

Maqsood said that on the way, Afzal got a call on his cellphone. “He told Ahsan that his friend had reached Gorakhpur (about 50 km from Kushinagar). They then left for Gorakhpur. As they reached Cantonment area in Gorakhpur, they were stopped by a car. Two persons in police uniform got out and asked them to show documents for the motorcycle. While Afzal said he did not have any document, the policemen dragged Ahsan inside the car and left,” he claimed.

“Afzal called me to say that police have caught Ahsan in Gorakpur for riding a stolen motorcycle… it was allegedly used in a robbery recently. He claimed the policemen let him go after his family paid Rs 80,000 and asked me to arrange for Rs 2.8 lakh for Ahsan’s release… else, he would be booked in the robbery and auto theft case,” Maqsood said.

Ahsan’s father Shaukat Ali and his uncle, both farmers, rushed to Gorakhpur on Sunday evening. “As we reached Gorakhpur, I got a call from one of the trainee sub-inspectors, who asked me to hand over the money soon or Ahsan would be arrested. Suspecting that it could be a trap, I met Gorakhpur SP (North) Ganesh Prasad Saha. While I was speaking to him, the policeman again called and asked me to come to the railway station,” Maqsood said.

When contacted, Saha said: “I sent a police team with Maqsood Alam to the railway station, where Afzal was found waiting. After being questioned, he confessed… Following this, both trainee sub-inspectors, who were waiting in a car with Ahsan at the Civil Line area, were arrested.” Cantonment police SHO Manoj Kumar Pathak said an FIR has been lodged against the accused under sections 364 A (kidnapping for ransom) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the IPC. “The car used in the crime belongs to Abhijeet,” he added.

Urwa police SHO Ram Vilas Yadav said trainee sub-inspectors Raghunandan and Abhijeet belong to 2017 and 2016 batches, respectively. “While Raghunandan had been posted at the police station for three months, Abhjeet has been serving here for about a year,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App