Gorakhpur tragedy: Yogi Adityanath orders action in hospital deaths

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Source: Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Source: Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav)

Three days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar submitted his inquiry report into the deaths of 60 children in BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur this month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday night ordered for action against half-a-dozen hospital staff and Pushpa Sales Pvt Ltd, the firm that had cut off oxygen supply allegedly over non-payment of dues.

Dr Kafeel Khan, who was in-charge of AES (acute encephalitis syndrome) ward when children died on August 10 and 11, will face maximum action. The chief minister’s call for action comes a day before his scheduled visit to Gorakhpur. In a press release issued late Wednesday evening, the government stated that all recommendations of the probe committee has been accepted.

It said the committee has recommended registration of criminal cases against former principal of BRD Medical College, Dr Rajeev Mishra; Dr Satish, in-charge of oxygen supply and head of anesthesia department; Dr Khan, in-charge of the 100-bed AES ward; and M/s Pushpa Sales.

The committee had recommended action under Prevention of Corruption Act against Dr Mishra, his wife Dr Purnima Shukla, and Gajanan Jaiswal, the medical college’s chief pharmacist. Adityanath has ordered disciplinary action against Dr Mishra, Dr Satish, Dr Khan, Gajanan and an accountant for dereliction in duty and behavior against rules laid down for the staff.

According to the government, directions have also been issued to register another case of criminal offence against Dr Khan for allegedly hiding facts in the affidavit he submitted to the Chief Medical Officer of Gorakhpur, and for ostensibly working in violation of rules of the Indian Medical Council.

The panel has recommended a special audit by the CAG into supply of medicines and chemicals in the medical college for the last three years. The government has already suspended Dr Mishra and Purnima Shukla. On Tuesday, Additional Chief Secretary Anita Bhatnagar Jain was removed from the Department of Medical Education.

