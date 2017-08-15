Gorakhpur tragedy: Varun Gandhi pledges Rs 10 crore for building paediatric wing in his constituency

BJP MP Varun Gandhi. (Source: File Photo) BJP MP Varun Gandhi. (Source: File Photo)

BJP MP Varun Gandhi has pledged Rs 10 crore for building a state-of-the-art paediatric wing at the district hospital of Sultanpur — his Lok Sabha constituency.

In a statement on Monday, Gandhi said he will contribute Rs 5 crore from his MPLADS fund and an equal amount will be raised “personally through donations and collections from Corporate Social Responsibility funding”.

The announcement came following the death of over 60 children at state-run BRD Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur since August 7, many allegedly for want of oxygen, whose supply was disrupted after bills were not paid to the vendor. “The human tragedy in Gorakhpur has left me jolted,” he said, adding that the incident must “act as an impetus” to take action that serve as a deterrent to recurrence of such an event.

He said he has spoken to the chief medical superintendent, the chief medical officer and the Sultanpur district magistrate. “I have pledged an amount of Rs 5 crore from my MPLADS fund, to build a model hospital paediatric wing with state- of-the-art infrastructure, in the district hospital… This will be accompanied by a matching grant of Rs 5 crore more, to be raised personally through donations and collections from Corporate Social Responsibility funding,” the statement said.

The MP hoped that with sufficient additional funds from external donors, the paediatric wing start will functioning within six months.

The statement said the wing will include an in-house research centre that will work on issues of child healthcare and prevention of water and airborne diseases. It will also provide free vaccination for children under the National Vaccine Programme and have a pharmacy within the hospital premises.

