Gorakhpur tragedy: Principal suspended, his wife, ‘posted at college’, accused of calling shots

THE WIFE of suspended BRD Medical College Principal Dr Rajeev Mishra has been accused of calling the shots at the college. Mishra, who was suspended over delay in payment to the dealer who provided the BRD hospital oxygen, resigned on Saturday.

Dr A K Srivastava, who was transferred as Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of BRD Medical College on August 10, told The Indian Express that Mishra’s wife Dr Purnima Shukla interfered in all administrative decisions. Shukla is attached to BRD Medical College, but it was not clear in what capacity.

“She had complete say on posting of the staff through outsourcing, transfer and promotions in the medical college, though files were formally signed by her husband. If inquiry is conducted into postings, transfers and promotions done at the college in the past one year, her role would be established,” Srivastava said, adding that her clout was public knowledge among the officials and staff at the college.

The ex-CMS said Shukla dictated the tenders of the college too, ever since Mishra took over as principal in January 2016.

Srivastava said Shukla was a doctor of homeopathy and was earlier posted at a Community Health Centre, before getting a posting at the medical college last year.

A call placed to Mishra was answered by Shukla. While she denied the allegations, she added, “Any professional these days has no time to interfere in other’s office work… but there should be no objection to helping or supporting anyone.”

On Srivastava’s comments, she said, “Dr Srivastava should not make such allegations because Dr Saheb (Mishra) has done a lot for him.”

Over the delay in payment to the oxygen supplier, Shukla said, “Approval for funds and transfer of money to the districts takes time. Process for payment had been initiated at 11.59 am on August 8. But, he (Mishra) got busy with preparations for the visit of the Chief Minister, scheduled on August 9. After that, he left for Rishikesh to attend a meeting following a directive of the state government. But he came back Saturday morning after the deaths of the children.”

Asked about the post she held, Shukla said, “These are personal matters. I am working under the Central government.” Mishra did not come on the phone, and later his mobile phone remained switched off.

