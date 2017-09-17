Gorakhpur tragedy: Oxygen supplier to BRD hospital arrested from Deoria

Manish Bhandari was arrested from Deoria. (Source: Twitter/ANI) Manish Bhandari was arrested from Deoria. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

Manish Bhandari, proprietor of Pushpa Sales which supplied oxygen to the Baba Raghubar Das Medical College where dozens of children died within a week, was nabbed from Deoria on Sunday. Over 70 children had died in the hospital allegedly due to shortage of oxygen supply caused by delay in payment of bills to the vendor. The state government, however, had rubbished the allegations.

“Manish Bhandari, the proprietor of Pushpa Sales was arrested by the Gorakhpur Police at around 8.00 am from Deoria bypass road,” Senior Superintendent of police Gorakhpur, Anirudh Sidhartha Pankaj told PTI.

The police, conducting his medical examination, will now produce him before the local court and begin interrogation. Bhandari was earlier declared an absconder by the anti-corruption court on September 15.

With the arrest of Bhandari, all nine people named in the FIR are now under police custody. In its report submitted on August 23, the committee under UP Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar probing the matter had recommended initiating criminal action against the then principal of the BRD Medical College Dr Rajiv Mishra, HoD Anaesthesia Paediatric department Dr Satish, in-charge of 100-bed AES ward Dr Kafeel Khan and Pushpa Sales that supplied oxygen to the hospital.

The Gorakhpur hospital tragedy triggered outrage across the country as the hospital was located in the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s own constituency which had been battling with Japanese Encephalitis for a long time.

