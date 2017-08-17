Gorakhpur Tragedy: ‘No faith in govt-appointed panel, let SC judge or all-party MPs group probe’, says Congress

Senior party leaders, including former Union minister Mukul Wasnik, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Mohan Prakash and AICC women’s wing chief arrived in Gorakhpur on Wednesday and met families of some of the children. (Express Photo) Senior party leaders, including former Union minister Mukul Wasnik, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Mohan Prakash and AICC women’s wing chief arrived in Gorakhpur on Wednesday and met families of some of the children. (Express Photo)

The Congress on Wednesday demanded that a Supreme Court judge or all-party group of Members of Parliament inquire into the deaths of children in BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur on August 10. Senior party leaders, including former Union minister Mukul Wasnik, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Mohan Prakash and AICC women’s wing chief arrived in Gorakhpur on Wednesday and met families of some of the children. “We have been sent by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi to offer all support to the affected families. While we have visited two of them, each of us would now go in different direction to meet more families,” said Wasnik.

The party leaders said they did not believe the panel formed by the state government would conduct a fair inquiry when the government believed that the deaths were not because of oxygen shortage.

“Families are still in fear. They were not given ambulances to take body of their children and were asked to leave hospital as soon as possible. Some of them were not even given death certificate. We demand an inquiry into the entire incident by a Supreme Court judge or group of all-party Members of Parliament because even families are demanding justice,”said Wasnik.

“On one hand, the Chief Minister is talking about an inquiry that has been ordered into the incident and at the same time, he is giving his verdict that the deaths were not because of oxygen shortage. In such a scenario, how is it possible for an inquiry team to go against the word of the Chief Minister?”

Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary Mohan Prakash said, “Most of the families that we visited today informed us that they were not given facilities there and were asked to pump AMBU (Artificial Manual Breathing Unit) bags for hours. This was a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited Medical college and reviewed the facilities,” adding, “Now our first question is that what exactly did Chief Minister review on that day?”

