Gorakhpur tragedy: Congress exploiting hospital deaths, doing politics, says BJP 

Gorakhpur hospital deaths: A large number of children were admitted at ICU for encephalitis treatment. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav 12.08.2017) Gorakhpur hospital deaths: A large number of children were admitted at ICU for encephalitis treatment. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav 12.08.2017)

The BJP on Wednesday attacked the Congress accusing it of playing politics over the death of several children in a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur. The Congress is trying to exploit children’s death for politics, this is ridiculous and shameless, BJP spokesman Rakesh Tripathi told reporters in Lucknow.

“The Yogi Adityanath government is firmly determined to provide best healthcare facilities in the state. It is taking time due to a collapsed system but the government is working in the right direction,” he claimed.

Terming the agitation by UP Congress chief Raj Babbar as “drama”, Tripathi said, he should have sung ‘Ram Dhun’ when his party president Sonia Gandhi was taking AIIMS to Raebareli and when there was loot of NRHM money in the state.

Babbar should have protested when money was spent in ‘Saifai Mahotsava’ by the Akhilesh Yadav government, he said. Earlier, the Congress attacked the Adityanath government claiming it was accepting responsibility on the issue pertaining to the death of children in a Gorakhpur hospital.

UP Congress chief Babbar said on Wednesday that his party will fight till the victims get justice. Babbar was held today as he tried going towards the secretariat annexe here singing ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ to commemorate the attack on Mahatma Gandhi on August 16, 1947. He and a number of other party leaders were later released.

