Gorakhpur to have air connectivity with Mumbai, Kathmandu: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The temple town at Gorakhpur will soon have air connectivity with Mumbai and Nepal’s capital Kathmandu, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday after inaugurating the first terminal of Gorakhpur airport. Emphasising on the importance of regional air connectivity, he said the priority of the state government is to start flight services to places like Allahabad, Bareilly, Kanpur, Jhansi and Faizabad. “From development point of view, it is important that districts in Uttar Pradesh have low-cost air connectivity with the rest of the country and inauguration of this terminal is an effort in that direction,” Adityanath said. “Soon, air service from Gorakhpur to Mumbai and Kathmandu will be started,” the chief minister said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to providing cheap aviation services to the citizens, adding, “His dream is that even a poor person should fly in an aeroplane.”

Union aviation minister Jayant Sinha, who was present on the occasion, said, “Another addition has been made to the developmental programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He also asked officials to commence the construction of the second terminal of the Gorakhpur airport at the earliest.

