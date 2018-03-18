Gorakhpur SSP shifted too, Oppn says DM Yogi’s blue-eyed boy, his transfer eyewash

A day after Gorakhpur district magistrate Rajeev Rautela was transferred as divisional commissioner of the significant Devipatan division, the state government on Saturday removed the district’s SSP, Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj. In all, 43 IPS officers were transferred, including 20 SPs, on Saturday. Pankaj has now been posted as the Karmik SP (personnel) at the police headquarters in Allahabad. He has been replaced by Shalabh Mathur, who had served as the Gorakhpur SSP during the previous SP regime. Mathur was serving as the commandant at 23 battalion PAC in Moradabad.

The transfer came on the heels of the BJP losing to Samajwadi Party in the March 11 Lok Sabha bypoll in Gorakhpur, represented by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Parliament. Gautam Budh Nagar SSP Love Kumar and Moradabad SSP Dr Preetinder Singh, both promoted to the DIG-rank recently, were posted as DIG (jail administration). Kumar and Singh were transferred last year from Saharanpur and Agra, respectively, where they had initiated action against BJP leaders and Bajrang Dal workers.

Shamli SP Ajay Pal, whose image, showing him riding a chariot after “killing criminals in police encounters”, had gone viral on social media, was made the Gautam Budh Nagar SSP. On the other hand, while Etawah SSP Vaibhav Krishna replaced SSP Ghaziabad H N Singh, Gonda SP Umesh Kumar Singh was made the Bijnor SP, replacing Prabhakar Chaudhary, who has been posted as the Mathura SSP. The new transfers came on a day when the Opposition alleged that the Gorakhpur DM’s transfer was a mere eyewash.

Alleging that Rautela was promoted despite allegations against him, SP MLC Udaiveer Singh, considered close to party president Akhilesh Yadav, said: “He is the blue-eyed boy of the chief minister and has thus, been promoted to the neighbouring division as the commissioner. The area (Devipatan) also has another mutth of Gorakhnath… These transfers are a mere eyewash, as making changes in the party after the loss was not that easy… so, changes have first been made in the bureaucracy.”

During the bypoll, the Samajwadi Party had alleged that Rautela had forced mediapersons and party workers to stay away from the polling station. “These transfers are symbol of frustration and an eyewash. We had been demanding action against the Gorakhpur district magistrate following court orders in an illegal mining case but instead he has been promoted as the commissioner of Devipatan division,” said Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Rautela (48), a Provincial Civil Services officer, was promoted to the IAS in 2002. He was made the Gorakhpur DM soon after Adityanath took over as the Chief Minister in March last year.

