Gorakhpur priests ‘purify’ CM Yogi Adityanath’s bungalow

A new nameplate is placed at the entrance of the chief minister’s official residence in Lucknow on Monday. Vishal Srivastav A new nameplate is placed at the entrance of the chief minister’s official residence in Lucknow on Monday. Vishal Srivastav

Five priests on Monday performed pujas for several hours and tried to correct “Vaastu dosh” at the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s official residence before Yogi Adityanath steps in. A Rudrabhishek – prayer to Lord Shiva – was performed with 10 litres of milk and a puja of Gauri-Ganesha was done at 5 Kalidas Marg in the evening.

Adityanath, a Peethadhishwar of Gorakshanath Temple in Gorakhpur, is expected to move into the official accomodation on Tuesday.

The five pundits had gone from the Gorakhpur Mutt with which Adityanath is associated. They were led by Vedacharya Ramanuj Tripathi. The milk used in the “rudrabhishek” was also carried from a “gaushala” inside the Mutt.

When asked about the puja, Dwarika Tiwari, the in-charge of Yogi Adityanath’s office in Gorakhpur, asked: “Why are people surprised? As per Hindu sanskriti, everyone performs puja before entering a new house and as per their own rituals. Maharajji is also Peethadhishwar of the Mutt and Ramanuj Tripathiji is the purohit here. So, he performed the rituals as per that of the mutt.”

Tiwari was busy making lists and gathering contact numbers of employees working at the temple.

While the holy purification rituals at the Chief Minister’s residence were being done inside, youngsters were given the task of marking the main gate of the Chief Minister’s residence with the sign of the swastik” and Om, apart from writing “Shubh-laabh”.

The house was decorated with flowers.

Explaining the reason for “Rudrabhishek”, another member of Adityanath’s office explained: “Gorakshanath Temple is of Nath peeth and our deity is Lord Shiva. Thus, being the Peethadhishwar of the temple, rudrabhishek is a very significant ritual.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now