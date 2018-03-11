Uttar Pradesh bypolls LIVE updates: Wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, Congress is decimated, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh by-polls live updates: The polling will take place amid tight security arrangements in the two parliamentary constituencies. Uttar Pradesh by-polls live updates: The polling will take place amid tight security arrangements in the two parliamentary constituencies.

As soon as the polling for Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh began Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who cast his first vote for Gorakhpur seat said the BJP will win both the bypolls with a big margin. Reacting to question on Rahul Gandhi, the UP CM said that wherever the Congress president goes, the grand old party is decimated.

Parliamentary constituencies of Gorakhpur and Phulpur are witnessing bye-elections after Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated their seats, respectively, on taking offices of the state government. The stage is set for a high-voltage contest between BJP, Congress and BSP-supported SP. Having lost Lok Sabha and Assembly bye-elections recently in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the bypolls for the two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, especially Gorakhpur, has become a matter of prestige for the BJP.

While the Mayawati-led BSP has decided to bury its 25-year-old bitter rivalry and extend support to candidates nominated by Akhilesh Yadav-led SP, the Congress is going it alone in both the seats.

Follow UP bypolls LIVE updates here: