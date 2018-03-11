Uttar Pradesh bypolls LIVE updates: Wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, Congress is decimated, says Yogi Adityanath

As soon as the polling for Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh began Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who cast his first vote for Gorakhpur seat said the BJP will win both the bypolls with a big margin. Reacting to question on Rahul Gandhi, the UP CM said that wherever the Congress president goes, the grand old party is decimated.
Parliamentary constituencies of Gorakhpur and Phulpur are witnessing bye-elections after Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated their seats, respectively, on taking offices of the state government. The stage is set for a high-voltage contest between BJP, Congress and BSP-supported SP. Having lost Lok Sabha and Assembly bye-elections recently in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the bypolls for the two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, especially Gorakhpur, has become a matter of prestige for the BJP.
While the Mayawati-led BSP has decided to bury its 25-year-old bitter rivalry and extend support to candidates nominated by Akhilesh Yadav-led SP, the Congress is going it alone in both the seats.
- Mar 11, 2018 at 9:29 amOld repeated dialogue. Invent something new stay in the sensational worldnof news. I am sure this man has neither a vision nor a plan. He is turning an already corrupt state into a police state.Reply
- Mar 11, 2018 at 9:23 amYogi's statement is the bravado of the ruler and victor, completely unbecoming of the sanyasi. So rogue rowdi sanyasi, who wants to scare and muscle the opposition out of compe ion. What is a steady narrative of the BJP for its taste of blood and belief that India can and must degenerate into a one-party rule.Reply
- Mar 11, 2018 at 9:06 amThey, the thieves know they have no chance against BJP, so have come together already. But still be wiped away without a trace.Reply
- Mar 11, 2018 at 9:24 amAre you still holding on to the picture of the non-corruptible BJP after the avalanche of bank frauds under its watch, rafale deal and the likes of Yedyurappa and Amit Shah? This is what is called bhakt---come what may I adore my ruler.Reply
Bypolls to Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanabad and Bhabhua Assembly seats in Bihar are also underway. It will be the first major test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar since walking out of the Grand Alliance last year. The key challenge for NDA will be to wrest Araria Lok Sabha seat from RJD, whose candidate Mohammed Taslimuddin defeated BJP’s sitting MP Pradeep Kumar Singh in 2014. Araria had been with NDA since 1996. The contest is mainly between the late RJD MP’s son Sarfaraz Alam and BJP’s Pradip Singh. Follow Bihar bypolls LIVE updates here
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says BJP will win both Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls with massive majority. He said the saffron party will win on the basis of Prime Minister Modi's governance of development. Commenting on 2019 elections, he said the party will emerge victorious in that too.
BJP will win both the by-polls (#Gorakhpur & #Phulpur ) with massive majority & on the basis of PM Modi's governance of development, 2019 election results will also be good for the BJP: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/O0TY4VGfU3
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 11, 2018