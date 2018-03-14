Accept Gorakhpur, Phulpur verdict but SP-BSP alliance will stall progress: Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Accepting BJP’s defeat in Phulpur and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha bypolls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the shortcoming will be reviewed. “We accept the verdict of the people, this result is unexpected, we will review the shortcomings. I congratulate the winning candidates,” said Adityanath.

The chief minister agreed that the last minute alliance of the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party worked against his party in the bypolls. Refusing to accept the result as mandate against Modi government at Centre, Adityanath asserted that the bypolls are contested on local issues. “Yeh BSP-SP ka jo rajnitik saudebaazi, desh ke vikas ko baadhit karne ke liye bani hai, iske baare mein hum apni rann neeti tayaar karenge (The SP-BSP alliance has been made to stall the development in the country. We will develop our political action with respect to this).”

Samajwadi Party’s Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel defeated BJP’s Kaushlendra Singh Patel by 59,460 votes in Phulpur. In Gorakhpur which is CM Yogi Adityanath’s bastion, Praveen Nishad of SP was declared a winner by 21,000 votes, while BJP’s Upendra Dutt Shukla trailed behind.

The bypolls were necessitated after UP CM Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats respectively following their election to the state legislative council.

