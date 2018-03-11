Gorakhpur, Phulpur bye-elections: Yogi Adityanath’s charisma vs SP-BSP combine

In Adityanath’s bastion, the BJP’s concern could be sensed from the fact that the UP Chief Minister addressed as many as 16 public meetings in run-up to the bypoll — something, local party leaders said, he never did even when contesting himself all these years. (Photo: PTI) In Adityanath’s bastion, the BJP’s concern could be sensed from the fact that the UP Chief Minister addressed as many as 16 public meetings in run-up to the bypoll — something, local party leaders said, he never did even when contesting himself all these years. (Photo: PTI)

Having lost Lok Sabha and Assembly by-elections recently in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the bypolls for the two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, especially Gorakhpur, has become a matter of prestige for the BJP. A constituency won by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on five successive occasions, the saffron party not only has to win Gorakhpur but also retain, if not increase, Adityanath’s 2014 victory margin of nearly 3.13 lakh votes.

In Adityanath’s bastion, the BJP’s concern could be sensed from the fact that the UP Chief Minister addressed as many as 16 public meetings in run-up to the bypoll — something, local party leaders said, he never did even when contesting himself all these years. Over a dozen state ministers, two Union ministers and several party MPs and MLAs were deployed by the BJP for canvassing in the two constituencies.

The by-election in Phulpur will be a test of work the BJP-led Central and state governments have done —UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, who won the seat for the first time for BJP in 2014 in what is otherwise held as a Congress bastion, focused all his campaigning there.

The strength of the much-discussed Opposition unity will also be tested in the bypoll, especially after BSP chief Mayawati decided to bury her 24-year rivalry with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and extend support to SP candidates: Praveen Kumar Nishad in Gorakhpur and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel in Phulpur.

Peace Party, NCP, Rashtriya Lok Dal and some other smaller parties have also declared their support for SP candidates in both constituencies. While BSP cadres went door-to-door to appeal voters to support SP, the party’s national president, Akhilesh Yadav, turned up for canvassing in by-elections for the first time. BSP’s support has raised morale of SP leaders.

In Gorakhpur, BJP has fielded party worker Upendra Shukla. The SP’s candidate is Nishad Party leader Praveen Kumar Nishad, and the Congress has fielded gynecologist Surheetha Kareem. In OBC-dominated Phulpur, BJP has fielded former Varanasi mayor Kaushalendra Singh Patel, the SP candidate is Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel (both OBCs), and the Congress has given the ticket to Manish Mishra.

There is a sizeable Muslim population in Phulpur, and a late entry of former MP and five-time MLA from Allahabad West constituency, Atiq Ahmed, has upset equations for the SP-BSP tie-up. Ahmed, who faces more than 40 cases of murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and assault, is currently lodged in Deoria jail for assaulting faculty members of an agricultural institute in Allahabad in 2016.

The SP alleges that Ahmed’s candidature is a ploy engineered by the BJP to polarise Muslim voters. Phulpur was once a bastion of the Congress and was represented by Jawaharlal Nehru in 1962. BJP’s Maurya won the seat amid the “Modi wave” in 2014.

Nearly 39.13 lakh voters are entitled to cast their votes in the two constituencies. Results will be declared on March 14, and will be seen as a rehearsal for 2019 general election when the BJP will have the pressure to repeat its performance of 2014, when it won 71 seats and ally Apna Dal won two of 80 Lok Sabha seats from the state.

