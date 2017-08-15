NHRC issues notice to state

The notice has been sent to the state Chief Secretary. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav) The notice has been sent to the state Chief Secretary. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government, seeking a detailed report on the death of children at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur in four weeks. The notice has been sent to the state Chief Secretary. The commission has also asked about steps taken for relief and rehabilitation of the affected families and action taken against the guilty officers.

The rights panel has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports hinting at negligence in the supply of liquid oxygen at the hospital which resulted in the death of a large number of children.

“The commission has observed that reported deaths, in such a large number in a government run hospital, amount to serious violation of right to life and health of innocent victims. This indicates towards gross callousness on part of the hospital administration and the Medical Education and Health department of the state government,” said NHRC in a statement issued on Monday.

