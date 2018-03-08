Gorakhpur LS bypoll: On campaign trail, Akhilesh Yadav pitches for 2022 Assembly elections

At the election rally in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. Express At the election rally in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. Express

Campaigning for his candidate in Gorakhpur Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday spoke of promises his party would keep if it would return to power in the state in 2022. The former chief minister touched upon the last year’s children deaths in the BRD Medical College and announced that a fresh inquiry will conducted into the matter when SP returns to power after 2022 Assembly elections. Akhilesh claimed that the children had died due to shortage of oxygen supply and that a postmortem of the bodies of was not conducted.

The incident in August had grabbed national attention after reports that the hospital faced shortage of oxygen supply at the time. The state government, however, had denied the claim, and action was taken against the then college principal, in-charge of the particular ward as well as other staff.

Akhilesh also promised monthly pension of Rs 2000 to poor women under the Samajwadi Pension Scheme, which his government would re-start.

He also criticised the BJP’s “failures”, particularly the one in which it promised Rs 15 lakh into everyone’s account as per the crackdown on black money.

“We want to know how many accounts got Rs 15 lakh. If you form government on the promise of Rs 15 lakh, then we Samajwadi people too make promise of Rs 30 lakh to your accounts,” he said.

With the BSP backing the SP candidate, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said the tie-up was an alliance between a snake and a mole – natural enemies.

“I have been in politics since 1999 and I have seen those who speak of snakes and moles remain mute in the assembly and sometimes on TV, seen them crying. How they do this, you know it well,” he said.

Yadav’s remark was apparently in reference of the 2007 incident when Adityanath had broken down in the Lok Sabha alleging a “political conspiracy” against him by the then UP government.

Several political parties, including BSP, Peace Party, Nishad Party, CPI(M), NCP, and RLD have extended support to the SP nominee Sanjay Nishad.

