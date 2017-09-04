Only in Express
  • Gorakhpur-like tragedy in Farukhabad: Oxygen shortage claims lives of 49 children in August

Gorakhpur-like tragedy in Farukhabad: Oxygen shortage claims lives of 49 children in August

The 49 children died in the last one month and the FIR was registered last night by the city magistrate, the sources said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office took cognisance of the matter and directed District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar to conduct a probe

By: PTI | Farukhabad | Published:September 4, 2017 11:45 am
UP Children Dead, UP Hospital Children Dead, UP Farukhabad Hospital, Farukhabad Hospital Tragedy, Farukhabad Hospital Children Dead, Farukhabad Children Died, Farukhabad Tragedy, Farukhabad Children, Farukhabad, Yogi Adityanath, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News The 49 children died in the last one month and the FIR was registered last night by the city magistrate, the sources said (Representational Image/ File)
Top News

Forty-nine children died at the district hospital here allegedly due to lack of oxygen following which an FIR has been lodged against the Chief Medical Officer and the Chief Medical Superintendent, official sources said Monday. The 49 children died in the last one month and the FIR was registered last night by the city magistrate, the sources said.

After local channels reported the death of 49 children in the hospital, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office took cognisance of the matter and directed District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar to conduct a probe. The probe confirmed deaths due to shortage of oxygen, Kumar said. The FIR was registered against the COM and CMOS for their alleged laxity, he said. City Magistrate, Jayendra Kumar Jain and SDM Ajit Kumar Singh said the probe found that deaths were due to lack of oxygen.

The death of children in the Farukhabad hospital comes after at least 30 children died in a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur on August 10-11 amid allegations of oxygen shortage.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 04: Latest News