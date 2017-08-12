At least 60 children die in Gorakhpur hospital tragedy: How political leaders reacted

The children in the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital died because of infections and an alleged disruption of oxygen supply in the paediatrics ward. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav The children in the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital died because of infections and an alleged disruption of oxygen supply in the paediatrics ward. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

At least 60 children have lost their lives in over five days in a Gorakhpur hospital run by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. The children in the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital died because of infections and an alleged disruption of oxygen supply in the paediatrics ward. While the deaths are being blamed on infections and on alleged oxygen supply shortage in the medical institute’s paediatrics ward, hospital and district administration rejected oxygen shortage as the reason. “No death in BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, has taken place due to the shortage of oxygen supply. Only seven deaths have taken place at the BRD Medical College today and these were due to different medical reasons,” said District Magistrate Gorakhpur Rajeev Rautela.

Citing the situation in Gorakhpur, the Lok Sabha constituency of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Opposition parties and many other political outlets have slammed the Uttar Pradesh government. Meanwhile, the state government has already ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and the report will be out in 24 hours. The UP government has also said that stringent action will be taken against those found guilty of the high number of death of infants.

UP state ministers have also criticised the Opposition for trying to politicise the death of the infants. State Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh also told news agency ANI that Opposition should refrain from politicising the issue. The Prime Minister’s Office also took to Twitter to announce that PM Narendra Modi is monitoring the situation in Gorakhpur and is in constant touch with authorities from the Central and state governments.

The UP government has also said that stringent action will be taken against those found guilty of the high number of death of infants.(Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava) The UP government has also said that stringent action will be taken against those found guilty of the high number of death of infants.(Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

Here’s how political leaders from various parties and the Opposition reacted to the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy:

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi: Deeply pained. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. BJP govt is responsible and should punish the negligent, who caused this tragedy.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj: The deaths which took place in a Gorakhpur hospital were very saddening. The person, who switched off the oxygen supply on the pretext of non-payment of dues, was responsible for the incident.

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan: This is an hour of test for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I am sure he will take it very seriously and it must be taken so.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati: As many as 60 children have died in a government hospital in Gorakhpur in the last six-seven days. This is an example of gross criminal negligence of the BJP government.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav: The company supplying oxygen had informed the principal

(of Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital) that it would stop the supply if payment was not made and the government must be aware that the deaths have been caused due to a shortage of oxygen.

Rashtriya Lok Dal UP state unit president Masood Ahmed: The health minister should resign on moral grounds. It seems he had been busy working as a spokesman of the government and does not have the ability to work as the health minister.

