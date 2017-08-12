Gorakhpur hospital tragedy: Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati hit out at Yogi government

Samajwadi Party leader attending a press conference in Lucknow. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav. Samajwadi Party leader attending a press conference in Lucknow. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Saturday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led government on the recent deaths of children at the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur. Yadav accused the government of hiding facts on the matter.

“Government is not revealing the truth. Therefore, a delegation from Samajwadi Party will visit BRD Medical College to take a stock of the situation and inform government and party,” he told reporters.

Adding that the government is trying to run away from its responsibilities, Yadav said, “Government is not doing their job. They are busy in hounding Samajwadi Party workers. See what has happened in Bareilly and Ballia,” he said. “Government is trying to run away from responsibilities and hence accusing the opposition of politicising the situation,” he said.

Yadav’s tough remarks came about the death of at least 60 children in the last five days due to spread of encephalitis infections and an alleged disruption of oxygen supply in the pediatrics ward. Hospital and district administration have denied shortage of oxygen as a cause of the death. The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. What is encephalitis? Click here to read.

BSP supremo Mayawati also criticised the state government and said her party will send a team to take a stock of the situation.

“No amount of criticism for the BJP government is enough after this horrific incident,” Mayawati said. “I have constituted a three-member team who will take stock of situation at the hospital and will update me on current situation,” she added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd