Gorakhpur hospital deaths: UP government suspends ex-principal Dr Rajeev Mishra’s wife

The state government on Friday suspended Dr Purnima Shukla, wife of Dr Rajeev Mishra, the former principal of B R D Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur. Additional Chief Secretary (Medical Education) Anita Bhatnagar Jain confirmed that Shukla has been suspended.

Earlier, Mishra was suspended on charges of negligence after over 60 children died in the peadiatric ward of the hospital allegedly due to lack of liquid oxygen supply. The state government, while denying allegations that lack of oxygen supply led to the deaths, had admitted that Mishra had delayed payment to the firm that supplied the oxygen. After his suspension, Mishra had resigned.

The hospital staff had accused Shukla of calling the shots and interfering in all administrative decisions of the medical college. She was attached to the medical college soon after Mishra was appointed its principal.

A former chief medical superintendent of the college had told The Indian Express that Shukla had complete say in posting and promotion of the staff, although files were signed formally by her husband. Shukla had denied the allegations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App