Gorakhpur hospital deaths: Nobody can be more sensitive towards those children than me, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath condemned the Gorakhpur hospital deaths adding that proper investigation will be carried out. (Source: File Photo) Yogi Adityanath condemned the Gorakhpur hospital deaths adding that proper investigation will be carried out. (Source: File Photo)

After his government came under scanner for the deaths of at least 60 children in Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the deaths of the children had pained him. “Nobody can be more sensitive towards those children than me,” he told after his visit to the BRD medical college with state Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh.

Adityanath has been caught in a political turmoil after several opposition leaders accused his government of negligence since he visited the BRD hospital on July 9. “When I questioned the hospital authorities if they needed any assistance, they said they didn’t,” the UP CM said of the July 9 visit. “I asked authorities to tell me about the arrangements made to combat encephalitis and to state their problems because I was worried about other diseases like dengue and chikungunya as well.”

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that Centre would provide required assistance in the matter. “A team of doctors from Delhi have visited the hospital to inspect the arrangements and take stock of the situation,” he told reporters at a press briefing. He also spoke about the dearth of virology centres in eastern Uttar Pradesh. “We need a virology centre for vector borne diseases. Have requested JP Nadda ji for it,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced that a committee heading by state Chief Secretary would investigate in the matter and the perpetrators would be booked accordingly. “We have constituted a committee to investigate into NICU and encephalitis deaths and also probe the alleged disruption of oxygen supply. I can assure you, not just Gorakhpur, if there has been negligence anywhere in Uttar Pradesh causing harm to public life, strict action will be taken against them.” Earlier on Saturday, Adityanath had said that no deaths of children happened due to shortage of oxygen.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd