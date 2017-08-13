There should be SC-monitored probe into Gorakhpur deaths: Congress

The party said according to reports that have emerged till now, the unusually high number of deaths occurred due to neglect and mismanagement, and not due to any disease as is being claimed by the BJP government in the state.(Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) The party said according to reports that have emerged till now, the unusually high number of deaths occurred due to neglect and mismanagement, and not due to any disease as is being claimed by the BJP government in the state.(Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Congress today demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the death of at least 30 children at a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur, alleging that the Yogi Adityanath government, through “operation cover-up”, was attempting to bury the truth.

The party said according to reports that have emerged till now, the unusually high number of deaths occurred due to neglect and mismanagement, and not due to any disease as is being claimed by the BJP government in the state.

“The chief minister, the health minister, the principal of the Baba Raghav Das Medical College are all responsible for the deaths. The UP government has blood on its hands. And now they have launched an operation cover-up,” Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill told a press conference here.

The chief secretary-level probe ordered by the government was an “eyewash”, Shergill said, demanding an independent probe, under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge.

“How can an accused probe allegations against himself?” he wondered, referring to the probe ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Yesterday, Adityanath rejected reports that the children died due to shortage of oxygen. He asserted that no one will be allowed to go scot-free and stern action will be taken against those responsible.

