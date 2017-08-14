Gorakhpur hospital deaths LIVE UPDATES: SC refuses to take suo motu cognizance, dismisses plea

Gorakhpur hospital deaths: A large number of children have been admitted at ICU for encephalitis treatment. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Gorakhpur hospital deaths: A large number of children have been admitted at ICU for encephalitis treatment. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a plea requesting it to take suo motu cognizance of the Gorakhpur hospital deaths and institute a Special Investigation Team probe. The apex court asked the petitioner to move the Allahabad High Court.

On Sunday, hours after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to the Baba Raghav Das Medical College, along with Union Minister J P Nadda, Dr Kafeel Khan was removed as the Nodal Officer for the pediatrics department citing “negligence of duty”. Dr Bhupendra Sharma has been appointed as the in-charge of the ward where the deaths took place.

Adityanath promised strict action against those responsible. “The guilty will not be spared and such strict action would be taken by the Uttar Pradesh government that it would set an example for people to work with discipline,” said Adityanath.

Union Minister for Health, J P Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reviewing the situation on a regular basis. Nadda announced that the Centre would contribute Rs 85 crore towards setting up a Regional Medical Research Centre in Gorakhpur to study all the causes of infection among children in Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Gorakhpur hospital deaths LIVE UPDATES:

11.50 pm: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Sunday said that the suspension of only Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital’s principal Rajiv Mishra was wrong, because the tragedy was an administrative failure and everyone should be held accountable.

“The suspension of only the principal is completely wrong. It’s an administrative failure. Everyone should be held accountable. If you’re suspending him, then suspend the local admin too and ban the company,” IMA president K K Aggarwal told ANI.

Sunil carries his mother, at the hospital on Sunday. (Express Photo) Sunil carries his mother, at the hospital on Sunday. (Express Photo)

11.45 pm: This man was forced to carry his 70-year-old mother at the Gorkhpur hospital ahead of Yogi Adtiyanath’s visit. “No vehicle was available, so I carried her to the X-ray facility. While returning, they told me that the Chief Minister is arriving so I should rush. I asked mother to grip me well around my neck and ran,” said Sunil.

11.40 pm: In today’s edition of The Indian Express, Lalmani Verma reports how the wife of suspended BRD Medical College Principal Dr Rajeev Mishra “called the shots” at the college.

Dr A K Srivastava, who was transferred as Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of BRD Medical College on August 10, told The Indian Express that Mishra’s wife Dr Purnima Shukla interfered in all administrative decisions. Shukla is attached to BRD Medical College, but it was not clear in what capacity.

“She had complete say on posting of the staff through outsourcing, transfer and promotions in the medical college, though files were formally signed by her husband. If inquiry is conducted into postings, transfers and promotions done at the college in the past one year, her role would be established,” Srivastava said.

11.35 pm: SC refuses to take suo motu cognisance of death of children at a Gorakhpur hospital in Uttar Pradesh. SC asks the lawyer, who mentioned the plea, to move Allahabad High Court with his grievance.

11.30 pm: On Sunday evening, Samajwadi Party workers threw eggs and tomatoes at Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh’s residence in protest over the deaths at the Gorakhpur hospital.

Eggs and tomatoes thrown at UP Health Minister’s residence. (Source: ANI) Eggs and tomatoes thrown at UP Health Minister’s residence. (Source: ANI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd