Gorakhpur hospital deaths: Suspended clerk arrested

A suspended clerk of Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College and Hospital who was on the run after being booked for the deaths of several children at the hospital was arrested on Tuesday. Lucknow, Allahabad: A suspended clerk of Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College and Hospital who was on the run after being booked for the deaths of several children at the hospital was arrested on Tuesday. Sanjay Tripathi was nabbed from Cantonment area — the sixth arrest in the case.SSP, Gorakhpur, Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj said they caught Sanjay while he was trying to move to a hideout. “He will be produced before

Sanjay Tripathi was nabbed from Cantonment area — the sixth arrest in the case.SSP, Gorakhpur, Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj said they caught Sanjay while he was trying to move to a hideout. “He will be produced before court tomorrow,” he said.Three other accused — chief pharmacist Gajanand Jaiswal, another hospital employee Uday Pratap Sharma and oxygen supplier Manish Bhandari — are yet to be traced and police have obtained non-bailable warrants against them.Meanwhile, a detailed report on the infrastructure and medical facilities at BRD Medical College was on Tuesday placed before the Division Bench of Chief Justice B Bhosle and Justice M K Gupta of the Allahabad High Court. The report was given in a sealed envelope by the UP State Legal Services Authority. ENS

