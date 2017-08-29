Gorakhpur hospital deaths probe: Cops seek STF help

The Gorakhpur police have sought help of the Special Task Force (STF) to trace the accused. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/file) The Gorakhpur police have sought help of the Special Task Force (STF) to trace the accused. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/file)

FEARING ARREST, all the nine accused named in the FIR lodged in connection with the death of children at Gorakhpur-based BRD Medical College and Hospital, allegedly due to the lack of oxygen supply, are absconding. Now, the Gorakhpur police have sought help of the Special Task Force (STF) to trace the accused.

Last week, based on a probe conducted by the state government, hospital principal Dr Rajeev Mishra, his wife Dr Purnima Shukla, Dr Kafeel Ahmed Khan (incharge of Ward 100, where the deaths were reported) Dr Satish Kumar (head of anesthesia), chief pharmacist Gajanan Jaiswal and clerks Uday Pratap Sharma, Sanjay Kumar Tripathi and Sudhir Kumar Pandey were booked. All of them have been suspended.

“We realised that all the accused were on the run, including the former principal, his wife, doctors as well as owner of the company which was supplying oxygen. Thus, we have engaged the STF to help us in locating these individuals,” said Gorakhpur SSP Satyarth Anidrudha Pankaj, who has set up three teams to probe the case.

