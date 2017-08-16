Gorakhpur hospital deaths: Plea in NGT on rise in encephalitis

The National Green Tribunal. (Express Photo) The National Green Tribunal. (Express Photo)

Days after the death of several children in a Gorakhpur hospital, the issue of contaminated groundwater and rise in encephalitis cases in this Uttar Pradesh city reached the doors of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday.

A plea was mentioned before a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar, alleging that people in Gorakhpur were being forced to drink polluted groundwater, resulting in the spread of various water-borne diseases there.

Advocates Sanjay Upadhyaya and Om Prakash mentioned the matter before the bench and said that municipal bodies have failed to perform their statutory obligations in the Gorakhpur district. The green panel, however, directed them to file a proper plea in this regard.

They alleged that contamination of ground water, coupled with ineffective handling of waste by the municipal bodies, have caused various water and vector-borne diseases in the district including encephalitis, jaundice and typhoid. The lawyers also raised the issue of high contents of fluoride, iron and arsenic in the potable water.

Referring to various studies carried out by environmental activists, the lawyers said there has been a rapid increase in the water-borne diseases there.

Nearly 70 children, including infants, died at a government hospital there since August 7 due to various reasons including encephalitis.

