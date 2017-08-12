Gorakhpur hospital deaths LIVE: Opposition leaders call for resignation of UP health, medical education ministers

Gorakhpur tragedy: While the state government has already ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, state ministers have criticised Opposition parties for politicising the deaths. (Source: Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava) Gorakhpur tragedy: While the state government has already ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, state ministers have criticised Opposition parties for politicising the deaths. (Source: Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

At least 60 children have died in the past five days in Gorakhpur at the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital because of infections and an alleged disruption of oxygen supply in the paediatrics ward. The Uttar Pradesh government is facing the heat from Opposition parties and other outlets since Gorakhpur falls under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s constituency. While the state government has already ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident, state ministers have criticised Opposition parties for politicising the deaths. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya told ANI on Saturday that their political rivals were making comments in “haste”. State Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh also told ANI that Opposition should refrain from politicising the issue. Leaders from Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have expressed their condolences for the bereaved families and have called out the state government for its alleged laxity in the tragedy.

11:50 pm: Meanwhile, BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria has called for resignation of UP CM Adityanath. “Hope he (Yogi Adityanath) has enough shame in him to go and regret to the parents and quit on moral grounds (sic),” he told ANI. “Matter of great shame for UP CM. If there’s any morality in govt he should quit and go, for the disaster that has happened.”

11.45 am: Azad also said this was a “heart-wrenching incident.” “Saddened by children’s death. This happened due to state govt’s carelessness,” he told reporters outside the hospital.

11.30 am: A delegation of Congress leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Raj Babbar and Sanjay Singh, visited the BRD Medical College on Saturday. They visited patients in the paediatrics ICU. Heavy police forces were also deployed outside the hospital ahead of the visit. “Both Health Minister and Minister of Technical and Medical Education must resign. UP CM can’t step back from duty. Must apologise to state,” Azad was quoted as saying by ANI.

