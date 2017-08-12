Gorakhpur tragedy: Do not politicise issue, says UP Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh

Gorakhpur deaths: Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said proper investigation will be carried out on the matter. (Source: File Photo) Gorakhpur deaths: Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said proper investigation will be carried out on the matter. (Source: File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Saturday said the Opposition must not politicise the deaths that have been reported at the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital in Gorakhpur, the parliamentary constituency represented by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Adding that proper investigation must take place since this was a serious issue, Singh told ANI, “Opposition parties should not politicise deaths. Proper investigation to be done and quick action to be taken. It’s serious issue.” The state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

State Minister of Technical Education & Medical Education Ashutosh Tandon said Adityanath had asked him to inspect the situation at the hospital and report back. “CM is keeping track of things. He called Health Minister and me. Both of us will go to Gorakhpur, inspect and report back to him,” the Lucknow East MLA was quoted as saying by ANI.

At least 60 children have died at the hospital in the last five days due to a range of reasons including encephalitis. While the deaths are being blamed on infections and on alleged oxygen supply shortage in the medical institute’s paediatrics ward, hospital and district administration rejected oxygen shortage as the reason.

Gorakhpur District Magistrate Rajeev Rautela told the Indian Express, “No death in BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, has taken place due to shortage of oxygen supply. Only seven deaths have taken place at the BRD Medical College today and these were due to different medical reasons.” The deaths have caused widespread condemnation from political parties who slammed the state government led by the BJP. Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has demanded compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the families of the deceased and strong action against the officials for negligence.

Meanwhile, security outside the hospital has been tightened in view of visits by Congress leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Raj Babbar and Sanjay Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd