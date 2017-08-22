Gorakhpur hospital deaths: CM Yogi Adityanath directs registration of FIR against BRD medical college principal, five others

Gorakhpur hospital deaths: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Union Heath Minister J P Nadda hold a press conference at BRD medical university. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Gorakhpur hospital deaths: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Union Heath Minister J P Nadda hold a press conference at BRD medical university. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

In the wake of Gorakhpur hospital tragedy that left over 70 children dead due to alleged shortage of oxygen supply, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed registration of an FIR against BRD Medical college principal and five others, ANI reported. The decision was taken after a high-powered committee headed by Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar submitted its report before the chief minister earlier in the day.

On August 12, CM Adityanath had said the committee would probe the tragic incident that took place in a span of about a week. BRD medical college principal had also been suspended with immediate effect in the aftermath of the tragedy. “A high-level probe under the chief secretary has been ordered, whose report will be obtained at the earliest, and accordingly stringent action will be initiated against the guilty. Till then for the irresponsible act, we are suspending the principal of BRD Medical College with immediate effect,” UP Medical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon had told reporters on the same day.

In a related development, a three-member team of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had accused the administration of negligence, saying no alert was issued regarding the shortage of oxygen. The IMA had said the treating doctors should have alerted seven days in advance that oxygen supply was not being received.

Facing intense scrutiny from the Opposition, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government dismissed the “shortage of oxygen supply” as the cause of the tragedy and maintained that the children died due to different illnesses, including Japanese Encephalitis.

