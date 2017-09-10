Gorakhpur children deaths: Clerk of BRD hospital arrested

Pandey was arrested days after he was suspended by the state government in connection with the deaths of over 60 children in five days in the week beginning August 7, allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply at the hospital. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav Pandey was arrested days after he was suspended by the state government in connection with the deaths of over 60 children in five days in the week beginning August 7, allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply at the hospital. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

A clerk, booked for the deaths of more than 60 children at Gorakhpur-based BRD Medical College and Hospital last month, was arrested from Shahpur area of the district on Friday. With this, four persons named in the FIR have been arrested.

Following a tip-off, Sudhir Kumar Pandey was arrested from Khajanchi crossing in Shahpur, said Abhishek Kumar Singh, the investigating officer of the case and also the circle officer. Pandey was on Saturday produced before a local court, which sent him to judicial custody, he added.

Pandey was arrested days after he was suspended by the state government in connection with the deaths of over 60 children in five days in the week beginning August 7, allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply at the hospital.

Gorakhpur SSP Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj said raids are being conducted to trace the five remaining accused. Police have already obtained non-bailable warrants against them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App