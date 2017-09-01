Allahabad HC orders legal team to visit Gorakhpur hospital, inspect infrastructure

Allahabad High Court. (File Photo) Allahabad High Court. (File Photo)

THE ALLAHABAD High Court on Thursday directed its State Legal Services Authority to visit Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College and Hospital to take note of the infrastructure there.

This comes weeks after more than 60 children died at the hospital in a span of five days allegedly due to lack of liquid oxygen. The government has maintained that the children died due to medical causes, including Japanese Encephalitis (JE).

Hearing PILs seeking a judicial probe into the deaths, the bench comprising Chief Justice D B Bhosale and Justice Yashwant Varma directed the secretary of the State Legal Services Authority to visit the medical college and “take photographs” of respiratory apparatus and equipment in the various wards and departments.

“Do not take this as something against the government. We all should be worried about these children’s health,” Bhosale said, adding that according to media reports, the UP government had slashed its expenditure on health by half. Additional Advocate General Manish Goel, however, said the media reports were inaccurate and a result of “yellow journalism”. “I can show you that those reports were only put out to increase TRPs (television rating points),” he added.

