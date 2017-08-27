Gorakhpur deaths: Two doctors suspended

The committee constituted by the government, headed by Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar, had recommended action against erring doctors and other staff on charges of corruption, irregularities leading to the deaths. (File Photo: Vishal Srivastav) The committee constituted by the government, headed by Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar, had recommended action against erring doctors and other staff on charges of corruption, irregularities leading to the deaths. (File Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

The state government on Friday evening suspended two doctors of BRD Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur in connection with the deaths of more than 60 children over a span of five days earlier this month. The move came a day after it shunted out four clerks, including chief pharmacist Gajanan Jaiswal, for alleged corruption, on the basis of a probe report submitted by a government committee. BRD principal Rajeev Mishra had been suspended earlier as well. Dr Kafeel Ahmed Khan, who was in-charge of the encephalitis ward when the deaths took place, and Dr Satish Kumar, head of the anaesthesia department and responsible for maintenance of oxygen supply at the hospital, have been attached

Dr Kafeel Ahmed Khan, who was in-charge of the encephalitis ward when the deaths took place, and Dr Satish Kumar, head of the anaesthesia department and responsible for maintenance of oxygen supply at the hospital, have been attached with the office of the director general of medical education for the duration of their suspension, and will be served a chargesheet later, said Dr PK Singh, officiating principal of BRD Medical College. Dr Khan was removed as head of the ward shortly after the incident.

“We got their suspension letter on Friday evening and have informed them accordingly,” said Dr Singh. Asked about the reasons cited for their suspension, he said, “They have been suspended for dereliction of their duties. No specific reason has been cited as they will be served individual chargesheets soon.”

Both doctors are named in the FIR that was lodged on Thursday following a state government directive. The committee constituted by the government, headed by Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar, had recommended action against erring doctors and other staff on charges of corruption, irregularities leading to the deaths.

Inquiries conducted by the district administration and later by the chief secretary had found Dr Kafeel Khan guilty of not adhering to the norms of the Indian Medical Council, and Dr Satish Kumar guilty of inappropriate conduct, while both were found guilty of dereliction of duty. The inquiries had also found that despite being responsible for ensuring uninterrupted oxygen supply, Dr Kumar had gone on leave without taking proper permission on August 11, the day the hospital was facing a shortage of oxygen supply. He was also found guilty of not informing his seniors in time about the shortage of supply.

BRD Medical College had allegedly faced a shortage of oxygen supply on August 10 and 11. Over 60 deaths of children were reported at the hospital in five days till August 11 at the paediatric as well as the neo-natal intensive care unit. However, the state government has claimed that none of the deaths was caused by the shortage.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App