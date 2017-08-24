Gorakhpur deaths: Probe panel recommends criminal against then principal of BRD college

Relatives of encephalitis patients resting at night out side the encephalitis ICU ward at BRD Medical University at late night. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Relatives of encephalitis patients resting at night out side the encephalitis ICU ward at BRD Medical University at late night. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The high-power committee probing the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy has recommended initiating criminal action against the then principal of BRD Medical College and several other doctors of the hospital, an official spokesman said on Thursday. “The committee, chaired by the chief secretary has recommended initiating criminal action against then principal of the BRD Medical College Dr Rajiv Mishra, HoD Anaesthesia Paediatric department Dr Satish, in-charge of 100-bed AES ward Dr Kafeel Khan and Pushpa Sales,” the spokesperson of the UP government said.

“The committee also recommended action under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Dr Rajiv Mishra, Dr Poornima Shukla, staff of accounts department of the medical college and chief pharmacist Gajanan Jaiswal,” the official spokesperson said.

The committee also recommended a special audit of the medicines and chemicals purchased by the medical college in the past three years by the CAG.

Recommendations have also been made to initiate criminal action against Dr Kafeel Khan for allegedly “concealing facts and filing affidavit, and working against the rules of the Indian Medical Council”.

Disciplinary action has been recommended against the then principal of the medical college, HoD Anaesthesia, nodal 100-bed AES ward and chief pharamacist. “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while accepting the report of the chief secretary, has ordered for immediate action against all the guilty officials and workers.

“The chief minister also said that the short-term, medium-term and long-term suggestions be immediately acted upon,” the spokesperson said.

Instructions have also been issued to see that there is no disruption in the proper functioning of equipments and other necessary resources (medicines and chemicals) in all the medical colleges and hospitals of the state.

The high-power committee probing the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy yesterday submitted its report to the Uttar Pradesh government. The chief minister had formed the committee on August 12 to probe the incident, a day after deaths of scores of children in the state-run BRD Medical College was reported.

