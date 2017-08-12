Gorakhpur hospital deaths: PM constantly monitoring situation, in touch with authorities

Around 60 children died in the past six days in Gorakhpur at the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital. (Express Photo) Around 60 children died in the past six days in Gorakhpur at the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital. (Express Photo)

Reflecting on the tragedy in which 60 children died in the past six days in Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital, the PMO tweeted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly keeping an eye at the situation in Gorakhpur. The tweet read: “PM is constantly monitoring the situation in Gorakhpur. He is in constant touch with authorities from the Central & UP Governments.”

Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel and the Union Health Secretary will take stock of the situation in Gorakhpur.

Around 60 children have died at the hospital in the past few days due to a range of reasons, including encephalitis. While the deaths are believed to have happened due to infections and alleged oxygen supply shortage in the medical institute’s paediatrics ward, the hospital and the district administration have denied oxygen shortage claims as the reason behind the mishap.

Gorakhpur District Magistrate Rajeev Rautela told the Indian Express, “No death in BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, has taken place due to shortage of oxygen supply. Only seven deaths have taken place at the BRD Medical College today and these were due to different medical reasons.”

Taking note of the situation in Gorakhpur, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led government and accused it of hiding facts on the matter.

BSP supremo Mayawati also criticised the state government and said her party will send a team to take a stock of the situation. “No amount of criticism for the BJP government is enough after this horrific incident,” Mayawati said. “I have constituted a three-member team who will take stock of situation at the hospital and will update me on current situation,” she added.

