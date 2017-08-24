Gorakhpur children deaths: Yogi Adityanath must be booked, Congress MLAs tell governor

SP leaders hand over a memorandum to Governor Ram Naik in Lucknow on wednesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) SP leaders hand over a memorandum to Governor Ram Naik in Lucknow on wednesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Congress MLAs on Wednesday met Governor Ram Naik and demanded that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath be booked in the Gorakhpur children deaths case. The Congress Legislature Party, led by Ajay Kumar, called the government’s action against officers and doctors as a “cover-up”. “Government has said that they would soon lodge FIR against guilty officials and doctors and has also removed some of the officers claiming that they had visited the hospital just a few days before the reported shortage of oxygen but failed to identify its seriousness,” said Kumar after meeting the Governor.

“However, Chief Minister was also present in the same hospital on August 9 and held an three-hour long review meeting. So how can officers be at fault and not the chief minister? Thus, we have demanded removal of Chief Minister and also lodging of FIR against him as he is equally guilty of negligence like others.”

“The fact should also be taken into account that apart from officers, the supplier company had also sent letters to the Chief Minister and health minister before stopping supply. The letter had warned of the circumstances if payment was not made in time but they did not take it seriously,” he added. Over 60 deaths were reported at BRD Medical College in five days till August 11. While the government has denied reports that the deaths were due to shortage of oxygen, it is believed to have planned action against officers and doctors, including the suspended principal of the college, on the basis of a report submitted by Chief Secretary.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party legislators led by party’s leader in Legislative Council Ahmad Hasan also met Naik. They raised the issue of alleged role of district administration and police behind “no-confidence motion” against zila panchayat chairperson in Auraiya and alleged harassment of block development committee members belonging to Samajwadi Party. SP MLAs also raised the issue of ongoing protest of Shiksha Mitra (para teachers) in the city as well as recruit constables, whose selection process is being allegedly cancelled by the present government.

Samajwadi Party leaders also alleged that proper arrangements were not being made by the Government for people affected with floods and demanded intervention of Governor on all these issues.

