Gorakhpur: Brother of suspended BRD hospital doctor Kafeel Khan shot at; cops say out of danger

Unidentified assailants on Sunday opened fire on 35-year-old Kashif Jameel, younger brother of suspended Gorakhpur BRD Medical College Hospital paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan. Police said Jameel is out of danger.

Dr Khan was released from jail in April after nearly eight months in prison following the death of around 30 children at the hospital in August last year.

The attack, police said, took place on Sunday night when Jameel was on his way home on a bike. He was shot at in Kotwali police station area of Gorakhpur.

“Jameel told us that two men on a motorcycle stopped him at around 10.30 pm near Durga Vahini crossing and fired three rounds at him,” said Kotwali police SHO Ghanshyam Tiwari. “The assailants escaped on their motorcycle.”

People in the area rushed Jameel to a private hospital.

Circle officer (city) Atul Kumar Chaubey said police was informed almost half an hour after the incident. “Jameel was undergoing treatment when police came to know. He is out of danger,” he said.

The police said Jameel would be shifted to a government hospital on Monday for medical examination.

