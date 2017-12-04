BRD student dead in hostel, police find suicide note

The police on Sunday said a preliminary inquiry indicated she committed suicide by drug overdose. (Representational photo) The police on Sunday said a preliminary inquiry indicated she committed suicide by drug overdose. (Representational photo)

A third-year postgraduate student of Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room on Friday night. The family of 27-year-old Dr Arti Jha alleged she was murdered. However, the police on Sunday said a preliminary inquiry indicated she committed suicide by drug overdose. They claimed to have recovered a suicide note.

Sub-inspector Sunil Kumar Singh, an in-charge of the medical college police outpost, said that around 11 pm on Friday night, Dr Jha’s friend Shilpi reached her room as Jha had not responded to several calls. The door was not locked from inside. “When Shilpi entered the room, she saw Arti lying unconscious on the floor. Shilpi immediately informed the warden of the hospital and other authorities. Dr Arti was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her dead,” said Singh.

Police informed Dr Jha’s family in Samastipur, Bihar, and the body was sent for post-mortem. After an autopsy was conducted, the family took the body with them to Bihar, said Singh. Circle Officer, Chauri Chaura (Gorakhpur), Praveen Kumar Singh said, “The post-mortem report stated that the cause of death could not be ascertained. No external injuries were found.”

“In the suicide note, the victim said she was in a relationship with a senior doctor belonging to another caste. It further said that the victim was sure that her family would not approve of her relationship, hence she took the extreme step. We are conducting a probe,” the circle officer added. “I will explain to Dr Arti’s family the details of the inquiry. If they still want a case to be registered, then we will take the necessary steps,” the circle officer said.

